Yankees Predicted to Replace Former MVP With Batting Champion
The New York Yankees have plenty of decisions to make this coming offseason, and if their downfall continues, there could be a lot of turnover. One name that is now expected to be moved on from is a former MVP, and a one-year stunt that has had it's good and bad moments.
New York brought in Paul Goldschmidt this offseason, looking to add a future Hall of Famer to first base. At times, it's worked well. But like the rest of the Yankees roster, there have been struggles. By the time the MLB trade deadline rolled around, there were whispers that Goldschmidt could be moved, with the team looking to add a long-term option instead.
That never happened, but the Yankees aren't expected to keep their veteran infielder very long. Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller predicts that New York moves on this offseason, and instead goes with a different option in three-time consecutive batting champion, Luis Arráez.
"Luis Arráez has won three consecutive batting titles and could be in the mix for a fourth if Will Smith either fades down the stretch or even fails to make enough plate appearances to qualify, which he is barely on pace to do. But Arráez doesn't draw walks, hit home runs, steal bases or play great defense, making it tough to see anyone giving him a $20M AAV. If he's reaching $100M total, it's probably going to need to be at least a seven-year deal," Miller writes.
The Yankees have never held back from big-name additions in free agency, and wouldn't do it now. Miller predicts New York signs Arráez to a "six-year, $90M-ish" contract.
The move makes sense as the Yankees could fit another elite bat next to Jazz Chisholm Jr., as he solidiefies his move to second base. However, it does come with concerns. Arráez is not known for his defensive skills, adding another worrisome name to New York's infield.
The team has watched Anthony Volpe lead the league in errors twice this season, and have had more than enough turnover within the infield because of struggles to remain consistent on defense. At the deadline, they were linked to a number of utilitymen who could help improve their defensive skills, but would now be adding another name with concerns.
Still, the prediction is that New York goes from one big-name first baseman to another, with a younger addition and a massive contract.
