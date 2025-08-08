Yankees Coach Could Replace Aaron Boone
The New York Yankees aren't moving on from Aaron Boone just yet, but speculation about who might replace him has begun to stir.
Now that the Yankees are squarely third in the AL East behind the Toronto Blue Jays and the Boston Red Sox, and unsure that they'll be able to hang onto their AL Wild Card spot, the fanbase wants to see heads roll. Boone is a convenient target, as the Yankees top the American League in WAR but still can't seem to win ball games. It's looking like a leadership problem.
FanSided's Christopher Kline named three potential managers for the Yankees if they decide to move on from Boone, among them Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington and former Miami Marlins manager Skip Schumaker. The third option was current Yankees bench coach Brad Ausmus, named as a realistic pick because of his existing relationship with the organization.
"The Yankees aren't exactly known for brave, outside-the-box thinking when it comes to hiring managers," Kline conceded. "This is an organization steeped in tradition and they like to project a sense of organizational continuity. Boone spent (a brief amount of) time with the Yankees as a player. Brad Ausmus did not, but he is New York's bench coach, so he's a familiar face in the clubhouse."
"Ausmus is pretty much your prototypical player-turned-manager. He didn't have much success in past stops as the head honcho in Detroit and Anaheim, but he's a former All-Star and Gold Glove catcher with intimate knowledge of how to call a game and quarterback the defense on the field, to the extent any one player can."
"The 56-year-old is still fairly early in his coaching journey, all things considered, so the Yankees can view him as a long-term option. His established relationship with Aaron Judge and other New York stars ought to help him — both in the interview process and once he assumes Boone's mantle. Time will tell if Ausmus can succeed with the power of Hal Steinbrenner's checkbook behind him, but he's a perfectly adequate and safe option. The easy pick, so to speak."
Ausmus played in the MLB for 18 years, beginning in 1993 when he debuted with the San Diego Padres. While he never played in the majors for the Yankees, they drafted him in 1987, and he played five minor league seasons in the Yankees' system. He went on to become a three-time Gold Glove winner (2001, 2002 and 2006) and an All Star in 1999 while playing for the Detroit Tigers. Since his retirement from playing the game in 2010, he has served as manager for the Tigers (2014-2017) and for the Angels (2019), and a bench coach for the Oakland Athletics in 2022 before being hired by the Yankees in 2024.
Boone is still showing up to work every day, and the Yankees have given no indication that his job is on the line. However, he's been in this role since 2018, and he's been unable win a World Series with the team in that time. 2025 is shaping up to be yet another wash under Boone, and with "realistic replacements" already in the air, he may not get another chance.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!