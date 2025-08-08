Former MVP Receives Yankees Honor
New York Yankees first baseman Paul Goldschmidt has formally been recognized for his approach to the game.
Earlier this week, Goldschmidt was named as the organization's Heart & Hustle Award Winner, which is handed annually to the player who, "demonstrates a passion for the game of baseball and best embodies the values, spirit and traditions of the game."
All 30 teams have nominees for the overall award, with the recipient set to be announced on MLB Network in mid-November.
Every individual team's candidate was voted on by a committee of MLB alumni, and the winner will be decided by a combination of votes from fans and alumni.
New York's appointees for the accolade over the past few years include Anthony Volpe (2024), Isiah Kiner-Falefa (2023), Jose Trevino (2022) and Aaron Judge (2021).
Brett Gardner won the award in 2017, and he is the only Yankee to do so since it was first introduced in 2005.
Goldschmidt took home those honors while he was a member of the St. Louis Cardinals in 2022, and he was a five-time nominee during his tenure with the Arizona Diamondbacks from 2011 to 2018.
The 37-year-old also won the National League MVP Award in 2022, slashing .317/.404/.578 with 35 home runs and 115 RBIs over 151 games.
The Yankees signed Goldschmidt to a one-year deal worth $12.5 million this past offseason after he hit .245/.302/.414 with 22 homers for St. Louis in 2024.
He was fantastic to start the year, posting an OPS of .835 and .904 in April and May, respectively, before struggling mightily to the tune of a .464 OPS during June.
Goldschmidt slashed .280/.304/.400 in July with no home runs across 75 at-bats, and he's heated back up to begin August with a .982 OPS over 16 at-bats.
On the season as a whole, Goldschmidt has batted .281/.337/.429 to go alongside 10 homers and 40 RBIs.
His 64.1 bWAR throughout his career ranks as the 15th-most among all first basemen in league history. With seven All-Star nods, five Silver Slugger Awards, four Gold Glove Awards and 372 home runs to his name, Goldschmidt will likely be inducted into the Hall of Fame when it's all said and done.
