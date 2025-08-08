Aaron Boone Defends Yankees Struggling Closer
New York Yankees fans have been making one thing abundantly clear the last few weeks: They want right-handed relief pitcher Devin Williams out of the bullpen.
However, despite what fans may want the team to do, Yankees manager Aaron Boone is standing behind Williams as a bullpen option, like he has all season.
“It’s similar to after getting off to a rough start [this season], he rallied from that and really threw up a couple months of really consistent, outstanding work,” Boone said. “No reason to think he can’t do that again. He has the equipment to do it, and hopefully just a little rough patch here and we’ll get through that.”
Normally, Williams is an ace closer, with a career ERA of 1.92, not including this season. However, his 2025 numbers are telling quite the different story. Through 43 innings and 47 games in 2025, Williams is throwing a 5.44 ERA and 1.21 WHIP, by far the worst numbers of his career.
Earlier this season, Boone axed Williams from the closing role after a blown save against the Toronto Blue Jays, instead selecting Luke Weaver to close things out. Weaver did a solid job replacing Williams until he suffered a hamstring injury that took him out of contention for three weeks. Since Weaver's return, both pitchers have been shaky at best, leading the Yankees to spend big at the trade deadline and secure three new bullpen arms in David Bednar, Jake Bird and Camilo Doval.
“I think wherever he’s pitching, if he’s pitching like he’s capable of, he’s got a chance to be massively successful,” Boone said. “Part of it is now we have, after the deadline, bringing in a number of guys that have a ton of back-end, closing-type experience. We’ll try to get these guys into the best spots to be successful."
With the addition of Bednar and Doval (Bird has since been optioned to the AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Rail Riders) Boone can utilize Williams less for finishing out tight games. Hopefully, it offers the struggling right-hander more opportunities for improvement and to get back to his old self.
