Former Yankees Infielder Suffers Hamstring Injury
A former New York Yankees infielder is on the mend with a strained right hamstring.
On Wednesday, the Colorado Rockies announced that they placed Thairo Estrada on the 10-day injured list as a result of his ailment, which occurred while he was running out a ground ball to shortstop against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night.
Estrada's had trouble staying healthy this season after signing a one-year deal with Colorado in January worth $4 million that also includes a mutual option for $7 million in 2026.
The 29-year-old began the year on the IL after fracturing his wrist during spring training. He didn't make his Rockies debut until May 30 as a result, and he later returned to the IL with a thumb injury on July 18.
Across 39 games and 165 plate appearances this season, Estrada has slashed .253/.285/.370 with three home runs, 21 RBIs and a stolen base.
His professional career began upon signing with the Yankees as an international free agent in 2012. After playing parts of seven seasons in the organization's minor league system, Estrada made his big-league debut on April 21, 2019 against the Kansas City Royals. The right-handed hitter finished that year with a .250/.294/.438 slash line over 69 plate appearances.
During the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign, Estrada batted .167/.231/.229 in 52 trips to the plate. He was designated for assignment by New York in April 2021, however, and was subsequently traded to the San Francisco Giants for cash considerations.
Estrada was a plus-contributor for an 107-win Giants club that season, slashing .273/.333/.479 with seven home runs in 52 games and 132 plate appearances.
He was stellar as a starter for San Francisco between the 2022 and 2023 campaigns, hitting .266/.319/.408 to go alongside 28 home runs, 44 stolen bases and 4.2 bWAR in 260 games over that stretch.
Estrada wasn't productive in 2024, however, slashing .217/.247/.343 across 381 plate appearances. He was waived on August 28 and outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento on August 30 before electing free agency at the beginning of the offseason.
