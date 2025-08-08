Two Former Yankees Could Decide NL Pennant
The New York Yankees are getting healthy just in time for the stretch run, with right fielder Aaron Judge returning to the lineup this week. But the Yankees are just one of several clubs counting on reinforcements from the injured list for the final two months of the season.
ESPN's Alden Gonzalez wrote a story Thursday titled, "Injured stars who could boost contenders down the stretch." A pair of former Yankees players made the list and both play in the National League.
Up first is Chicago Cubs right-hander Jameson Taillon, who's been sidelined by a right calf strain. Gonzalez reported the 33-year-old made a rehab start Sunday and while he gave up seven runs in the Triple-A outing, Taillon "came out of it feeling healthy."
Calling him a "proven innings eater who consistently pounds the strike zone," Gonzalez said Taillon will help the Cubs plug holes in the starting rotation which Chicago didn't address before the MLB trade deadline.
The Cubs (66-48) are in second place in the National League Central, four games behind the first-place Milwaukee Brewers.
Taillon is 7-6 this year with a 4.44 ERA in 17 starts. He played for the Yankees in 2021 and 2022, making 61 starts and going 22-11 with a 4.08 ERA.
The second Yankee on Gonzalez's list is San Diego Padres starter Michael King, who has been dealing with a nerve issue in his right shoulder the last two months. He made a rehab start on Sunday and is expected to return to the Padres rotation this weekend against the Boston Red Sox.
"What the Padres need is for King -- their Game 1 starter in last year's postseason, their Opening Day starter this year and owner of a 2.59 ERA in his first 10 starts -- to join Dylan Cease, Yu Darvish and Nick Pivetta in the rotation to truly make this one of the most well-rounded teams in the sport. It seems that will happen," Gonzalez wrote.
The Padres (64-51) are in second place in the NL West, two games behind the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers.
King is 4-2 with a 2.59 ERA in 10 starts this season. He pitched for the Yankees for five years starting in 2019 and posted a 3.38 ERA in 115 appearances (19 starts) for New York. The Yankees traded King to the Padres in the December 2023 blockbuster deal for All-Star outfielder Juan Soto.
