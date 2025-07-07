Yankees Predicted to Replace Outfielder With In-House Slugger
The New York Yankees finally snapped their longest losing streak of the season, but despite a win over the Mets, they still aren't in a great place. After losing the American League East lead to the Toronto Blue Jays and finding themselves unable to get pitching or their bats going for another long stretch, the team has everyone talking about change.
One change that may come, but not until this offseason, is the loss of Trent Grisham. The outfielder hasn't had a bad season, which makes many believe he'll be looking for a bigger deal come free agency. One NJ.com's Max Goodman doesn't believe he'll get in New York.
"Trent Grisham is a free agent at the end of the season, so he'll likely seek out a multi-year deal elsewhere," Goodman wrote. "He's made himself a lot of money with the way he's performed this season in pinstripes."
So, where do the Yankees find a replacement? Goodman thinks they have one in-house that they'll call up to take over for Grisham next season.
"As much as [Spencer] Jones has had his low points down on the farm, he's had a career-best campaign this year," Goodman wrote. "If the Yankees hold on to those two youngsters, there's a real scenario where both end up in the starting outfield beginning next spring next to Judge."
Jones is three years into his minor league career after being drafted in the first round by the Yankees. Since his promotion to Triple-A, he's batted .393/.486/.821.
With power similar to Aaron Judge's, New York may be able to test out their next slugger with hopes he turns into a star. He'll need to maintain a certain level of production to replace Grisham long-term, but the Yankees could look at him as their next rising star - and the player they want to give a shot to once they have an opening.
