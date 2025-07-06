Yankees Re-Sign Clarke Schmidt Replacement
The New York Yankees have brought back a right handed pitcher following Clarke Schmidt's recent injury, which may be season-ending.
Geoff Hartlieb had been playing for the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders prior to being called up ahead of the Yankees' Sunday game against the New York Mets. Hartlieb has a 27.00 ERA from his one game in the majors this season, on July 1, before he was sent back to Triple-A.
Schmidt was injured during his Thursday start against the Toronto Blue Jays, leaving the game after three innings with forearm tightness. He underwent an MRI when the team returned to New York after the losing series. Clarke will likely undergo Tommy John surgery in a devastating blow to the team's struggling pitching rotation.
Pitching has been the Yankees weak point of late, as they have been unable to shake a losing stretch that recently dropped them to second place in the American League East. Until recently, the team's starting pitchers were a strong point, but Will Warren's poor performance in Toronto and this injury to Schmidt, who had been an ace this season, have called that into question as the Yankees' offense begins to heat up again.
