Aaron Judge Gets Blunt About Yankees Culture
The New York Yankees are in the midst of their longest losing streak of the season and continue to fall in games where the opportunity to bounce back is in front of them. This time, a loss to the Mets meant there are even more questions about how far this team has fallen, and the players are starting to feel the frustration.
Obviously, the fanbase isn't thrilled about the situation. The Yankees have lost their lead in the American League East, trailing the Toronto Blue Jays by three games after holding crown for over two months, and have now hit their second six-game losing streak in less than a month.
But the players are fine. At least they say they are. When asked if the losing streak is impacting the clubhouse, causing players to be down or the team to have a sense of panic, Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge gave as straight-forward of an answer as he could.
"No," Judge replied.
Judge added that this is a part of the season, and the Yankees being a good team, the losing side of things gets highlighted.
"Every good team goes through a couple bumps in the road but we can't let it falter what our ultimate goal is," Judge said.
Manager Aaron Boone made it known recently that he still believes the Yankees are the best team in baseball, and that the sky is the limit for this club. Maybe it is, and maybe New York is one win away from turning their losing ways around.
Until then, there are going to be questions asked about what is happening to the team. The noise surrounding the team will continue to grow, but none of the players seem to feel the pressure now. So, it's hard to say they will as it rises - if they can't turn their season around.
