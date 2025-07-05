Yankees Lose Starting Pitcher to Season-Ending Surgery
The worst-case scenario has unfolded for right-handed starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees, as manager Aaron Boone told reporters that the 29-year-old will likely need Tommy John surgery.
Schmidt was pulled from his outing vs. the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday after throwing just three innings. It was later revealed that he was dealing with right forearm tightness, and he received an MRI to further assess the injury on Friday.
He was subsequently placed on the 15-day injured list, and he'll now miss the remainder of the 2025 campaign as well as a vast majority of the 2026 season.
It's a tough blow for the Yankees and an unfortunate turn of events for Schmidt, who had posted a 3.04 ERA across 30 starts since the beginning of the 2024 season.
Schmidt previously underwent Tommy John surgery in May 2017, which was just a month before New York chose him in the first round of the MLB Draft.
He now joins Gerrit Cole and Jake Cousins as Yankees pitchers who have required Tommy John surgery since spring training commenced back in February.
When considering the fact that Ryan Yarbrough and Luis Gil are currently on the IL while Marcus Stroman and Will Warren have struggled, the Yankees are certainly in the market for a starting pitcher ahead of this year's trade deadline.
