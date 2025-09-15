Yankees Urged to Leave Anthony Volpe Off Playoff Roster
Anthony Volpe continues to find himself at the center of New York Yankees discourse, and that cycle certainly won't end in the near future as the playoffs are set to start in just two weeks.
While running through veterans that manager Aaron Boone should leave off the Yankees' playoff roster, FanSided's Jake Elman made sure to highlight Volpe amidst a shoulder injury that's kept him out since September 9 while José Caballero, a trade deadline addition from the Tampa Bay Rays, has taken over as the club's starting shortstop.
"As things stand, don’t expect to see third-year shortstop Anthony Volpe starting the New York Yankees’ eventual playoff opener," Elman wrote. "In fact, don’t be surprised if Volpe isn’t even in uniform when the AL Wild Card Round starts in two weeks.
"The Yankees benched Volpe for José Caballero earlier this month, partly for Volpe’s prolonged struggles and partly because of a previously unreported labrum injury. Volpe hasn’t played since September 9, and it’s hard to see him reclaiming his starting shortstop job barring an injury to Caballero."
It was revealed last week that Volpe has been dealing with a partial tear in his labrum since early May, which perhaps serves as a suitable explanation as to why his play has declined over the last handful of months.
Over his last 100 games ranging back to May 14, the 24-year-old has slashed .191/.235/.376 with 13 home runs and -0.4 fWAR. Additionally, the former Gold Glover has posted an abysmal -9 Outs Above Average (OAA) this season, which ranks in the second percentile according to Baseball Savant.
Caballero, on the other hand, has logged 4 total OAA at shortstop between the Rays and Yankees while owning an .828 OPS and 1.1 bWAR with the latter across 31 games.
Though New York likely values Volpe's baserunning and still believes in his ability to contribute defensively at some level defensively despite his immense struggles in that facet this year, Elman thinks the club should instead give a roster spot to Paul Goldschmidt in the postseason.
"This might be an unpopular opinion, given the 38-year-old Paul Goldschmidt’s hitting struggles, but we’d much rather have the five-time Silver Slugger as a pinch-hit option rather than Volpe," Elman wrote. "Goldschmidt is hitting .361 with a 1.061 OPS against lefties, and he offers the Yankees the ability to move Ben Rice from first to catcher if needed."
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!