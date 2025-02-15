New York Yankees Predicted to Have Four All-Stars This Year With Both Aces Snubbed
The New York Yankees roster is once again chock-full of top talent, which means they should expect to see a number of players earn recognition this season.
ESPN's David Schoenfield recently put together his predictions for the 2025 MLB All-Star game and did indeed have four Yankees on the AL roster. The names chosen, however, may be more surprising.
Despite having so many New York players on his predictions, neither of the two big-name starting pitchers made the cut.
Gerrit Cole at least makes a little bit of sense, given that he is a bit injury prone, but Max Fried was an All-Star in the National League last season in a more crowded room.
Fried did have some struggled after the break last year for the Atlanta Braves, but still had at least a 3.53 ERA over his final 11 starts. While that may not be 'All-Star' level, the production is certainly within reach for the hurler.
As for the Yankees that did make the prediction, it is a bit harder to argue with the decision making.
Aaron Judge may be the most obvious All-Star prediction in the AL. He has made it four times in a row and is not showing any signs of slowing down. In fact, his current for may be the most productive ever, even if he didn't break is home run record.
It would take either injury or a massive surprise slump to keep him away from the festivities.
Newly acquired closer Devin Williams was another player that was predicted to make it for New York. He didn't make it last year, but did the two seasons before that.
Williams battled injury, which kept him away, not produciton. In 22 appearances in his last campaign, he had a 1.25 ERA with a 15.8 K/9.
Outfielder Cody Bellinger is another player they brought in this offseason. Even though he is a Rookie of the Year and MVP winner, those are also the only two campaigns that he made it to an All-Star team.
That means that it has been five seasons for Bellinger since making the team. Now, he could be following up Aaron Judge and Paul Goldscmidt with Giancarlo Stanton behind him. This conductive environment could be enough to bring him back to the All-Star team.
Jazz Chisholm Jr. made one All-Star team with the Miami Marlins back in 2022. That same year, was the last time he was a full-time second baseman.
With Gleyber Torres now with the Detroit Tigers, Chisholm is free to move back to a spot with much less competition.
Chisholm slashed .273/.325/.500 after the trade, which would be plenty good enough to earn him an AL All-Star nod at second.