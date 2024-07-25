New York Yankees Predicted to Trade Struggling Right-Handed Pitching Prospect
It's do-or-die time for the New York Yankees, as the trade deadline is less than a week away. With multiple moves needed to improve this roster, the front office will face some tough challenges.
Having an above-average farm system should help the Yankees, but in this buyers' market, it'll be hard to land everything they need. At the very least, the front office has to do the best they can to better the team. No matter who they have to move, how much it costs from the money they add to the books, or anything else, there shouldn't be any excuses.
While winning a World Series is undoubtedly the biggest focus this year, it's also important to think about the Juan Soto free agency situation. Soto is likely going to take the biggest contract he gets, but it'd be a bad look to the pending free agent if they don't go out and try to improve the team in every which way.
As almost every trade works, New York will have to move players along the way. It's uncertain who they view as untouchable, but there shouldn't be many players in their farm system who have that tag.
So, who could be dealt?
Chris Kirschner of The Athletic predicted one player he thinks will get traded, picking right-handed pitcher Will Warren.
"Warren has struggled in Triple A this season, pitching to a 6.42 ERA. He was in contention out of spring training to become the Yankees’ fifth starter.
"Because he’s close to the big leagues, an organization would likely take a chance on him. His stuff is still there. He may not be the centerpiece of a big trade, but he would be a solid piece for a rebuilding team."
Warren was once viewed as someone who could help the Yankees as soon as this season, but his numbers at Triple-A have been concerning, to say the least.
Perhaps a team would be interested in him due to what he's done in the past, as he posted a 3.35 ERA and struck out 149 in 129.0 innings pitched in Double-A and Triple-A in 2023.
He has decent stuff, and being only 25 years old should help his trade stock. Warren likely won't be the headline of a package for an impact player, but if he could help land a relief pitcher or a depth piece for the lineup, moving him could be the right thing to do.