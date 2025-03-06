New York Yankees Promising Prospect Pushing for Opening Day Roster Spot
The New York Yankees are just weeks away from the start of the season in what has been an up and down spring thus far.
From an injury standpoint, things have gone about as poorly as they possibly could. With key pieces like Giancarlo Stanton, DJ LeMahieu and Luis Gil all going down already, the roster is looking considerably more thin than it was entering the spring.
Dealing with a number of injuries to important players before the season even gets going is never a good sign, though the bright side of things has been the emergence of several prospects who may even be ahead of schedule.
Guys like Alexander Vargas and George Lombard Jr. have been impressive, but them making the roster from Opening Day is not in the cards. Someone who very well may be putting himself in that conversation however is outfielder Spencer Jones.
Through 16 plate appearances and 14 at bats this spring, Jones has posted a ridiculous slash line of .429/.500/1.000 for an OPS Of 1.500 with two home runs and six RBI along with a stolen base and has been one of the team's best offensive players throughout camp.
The 2022 first round pick will turn 24 years old in May and has now played a full two seasons in the minor leagues. His numbers over 124 games with Double-A Somerset in 2024 — .259/.336/.452 with 17 home runs and 78 RBI — were encouraging enough to think Jones had a realistic chance of making his debut at some point during the 2025 season.
After seemingly re-tooling his swing headed into the spring though, Jones is making a real case to be on the team not just at some point this season but from the start of the season.
In a crowded outfield, with Cody Bellinger locked in at center field and Aaron Judge in right field, there may not be a ton of opportunity for Jones at the beginning of the year unless the Yankees want to get creative.
It was presumed top prospect Jasson Domínguez would be New York's starting left fielder, but both the Stanton injury as well as Domínguez's defensive struggles thus far have potentially complicated that plan.
If Stanton is out for an extended period of time, having Domínguez begin his career as the team's designated hitter is not the worst idea, a possibility which would leave left field open for the taking for someone like Jones.
Given the fact he has not yet played a game at the Triple-A level, it would be a bit of a surprise to see Jones make the Opening Day roster.
Even so, the way he has hit the ball in the spring — and the way Domínguez has fielded — has to make the Yankees at least entertain the idea.
There's still a couple more weeks left to prove his case and Jones must continue to hit at a ridiculous pace in order for team brass to give real consideration. With that being said, there's no question he has already put himself in a much better spot than he was in just a month ago.