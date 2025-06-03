Yankees Promote Top Pitching Prospect
A New York Yankees pitching prospect is headed to a new team, according to announcements made on social media. Right-handed pitcher Carlos Lagrange, currently ranked 17th in the Yankees' farm system, is headed to the Yankees' AA affiliate, the Somerset Patriots, located in Bridgewater Township, New Jersey.
According to his post on Instagram, Lagrange has been promoted from the Hudson Valley Renegades, the Yankees' high-A affiliate, to the Somerset Patriots. Yankees insider Gary Phillips shared the post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, along with some of Lagrange's impressive 2025 statistics.
Lagrange, who has been in the Yankees farm system since he was signed as an international free agent from the Dominican Republic in 2022, struck out 64 batters in his 41.2 innings pitched with the Renegades. Though his ERA sits at 4.10 due to some unlucky hits, he's been excelling this season, throwing fastballs at an average speed of about 98 MPH.
Empire Sports media predicts Lagrange to end the 2025 season as the best pitching prospect for the Yankees. However, there have also been rumors that the Yankees are planning to trade him for more experienced players ahead of the trade deadline next month. If Lagrange excels, he may just be eligible for a call-up to the AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Rail Riders this season.
