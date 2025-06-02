Yankees Get Update on Pitcher's Injury
New York Yankees relief pitcher Luke Weaver was gearing up to close things out against the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday night when he suddenly had to return to the bench. Weaver, who suffered hamstring pain while throwing his warm-up pitches, ended up sitting out the rest of the game. Switch pitcher Tim Hill stepped up instead, finishing the game for the Pinstripes and securing a 7-3 victory, avoiding a series sweep to Los Angeles.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone said after the game that the decision to pivot to Hill had to be made quickly, and that the team is hoping Weaver recovers quickly. Both he and infielder Jasson Dominguez, who was also injured during Sunday's game, will be evaluated upon return to New York, ahead of the Yankees' series against the Cleveland Guardians at home.
“We had to make a switch on the fly there,” Boone said. “We’re hoping [Weaver’s hamstring] is not too serious, but he felt it when he was stretching. It was enough to take him out. I was going to go with him four runs [up] there.”
Weaver replaced Devin Williams last month as a closer after Williams struggled against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up the win to Toronto in a blown save. He's been dominant ever since, pitching a 1.05 ERA in 25.2 innings across 24 games. Should Weaver be out for an extended period of time, New York may have to add Williams back into the closing rotation.
The Yankees, who struggle with pitching depth, are in need of all the help they can get. Gerrit Cole, the Pinstripes' ace, is out for the season to recover from Tommy John surgery and Luis Gil, who won the American League Rookie of the Year in 2024, isn't expected back for several more weeks. Hopefully, Weaver's injury doesn't keep him on the bench long.
