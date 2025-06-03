Yankees Nearly Missed Paul Goldschmidt
When the New York Yankees picked up St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt on a one-year, $12.5 million deal in December, some insiders were worried he would not have the kind of production New York needed. Fortunately, the naysayers have been proven wrong and Goldschmidt looks like a new man compared to the 2024 season.
However, it was not a for-sure deal that sent Goldschmidt to the Yankees, and in fact some members of the front office had to be convinced he was the right fit, especially given the luxury tax the Yankees will have to pay on his salary. The deal has worked out spectacularly for New York and Goldschmidt is playing far above his pay grade, though there are rumors that he won't return for another season.
According to SNY's Andy Martino, the deal to acquire two-time National League MVP was only possible after Juan Soto made the decision to sign a record-breaking contract with the New York Mets, leaving the Pinstripes ready to spend.
"It’s true that the Yankees' post-Juan Soto spree left them at the limits of their willingness to spend," Martino said. "In fact, it was no sure thing that they would stretch for Paul Goldschmidt until folks in baseball operations made a strong case for doing so."
"But that was the offseason budget. Teams almost always leave payroll in reserve for the trade deadline, and the Yankees are always aggressive when they feel they have the chance to win. I would not expect that to change in a year in which a championship is a reachable goal."
Goldschmidt has had a stellar start to the season with the Yankees, looking much more like a seven-time all star than in his previous season with the Cardinals. He has played in 58 games for 38 runs, a .333 batting average, .388 on base percentage and a .486 slugging percentage.
