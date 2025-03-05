New York Yankees Raging Injury Bug Could Be Sign of Bad Things To Come
Things have not gotten off to the best start for this year's iteration of the New York Yankees.
After piecing together what looks to be an at least competitive roster following the devastating departure of Juan Soto to the New York Mets, the first couple of weeks of spring training have not been kind in the injury department.
It started with a loss of Giancarlo Stanton, who left camp after dealing with tendonitis in both elbows which is so painful he has not been able to swing a bat. With PRP injections and further testing taking place, Stanton is already confirmed to be beginning the season on the injured list with no real timetable for his return.
The Yankees seem to be confident Stanton will be back sooner rather than later, but with a tricky sounding injury and the fact he has no rejoined the team yet, confidence should not be high it will be anytime soon.
Then over the weekend, New York got a double dose of bad news when reigning American League Rookie of the Year Luis Gil was pulled from a bullpen session with shoulder discomfort before veteran infielder DJ LeMahieu tweaked a calf muscle in the game on Sunday.
The prognosis on Gil was not quite a worst case scenario though close to it with the right-hander shut down for at least six weeks. It remains to be seen how serious LeMahieu's issue is, but it has now been the same old story with the presumptive starting third baseman for the last several seasons.
Despite LeMahieu demonstrating fairly clearly he's not capable of staying on the field, the Yankees didn't make any kind of meaningful infield upgrade as a backup plan.
Dealing with three serious seeming injuries with still three weeks to go until the season actually begins isn't just not ideal - it's potentially a sign of things to come this season for New York.
Relying on a core in the lineup most of which is in the twilight of their careers outside of Aaron Judge, this wave of spring ailments likely is not going to be the only storm to weather in this department in 2025.
The Yankees don't have the kind of depth needed to deal with being ravaged by injuries, and that fact will be reflected in the kind of lineup they put out on Opening Day.
Barring a serious move for someone like J.D. Martinez or Nolan Arenado - something which by all all accounts is not happening - New York's roster is what it is.
And what it is very well may not be good enough to come close to defending last season's American League pennant let alone avenging the World Series defeat.
Martinez and Arenado don't make the team any younger by any means, but it would at least add some depth which is not currently there. Regardless, the Yankees lack of urgency to improve and have contigency plans in place has already begun to bite them.
Chances are they may have to learn this lesson the hard way.