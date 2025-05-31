Yankees Manager Hints at Star's Return
The New York Yankees are waiting for the return of star infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr., and may end up with their second baseman back pretty soon.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone hasn't given too much away in terms of Chisholm's recovery and return timeline. Even when Chisholm was trying to advocate for not attending a rehab assignment, the Yankees manager made it known he was going to do it. Now, he's hinting that things may be close to done, though.
During the Yankees versus Los Angeles Dodgers series, Boone hinted that Chisholm may be on the verge of returning to the field.
"I wouldn’t be surprised if he beats the timeline," Boone said on the 'Talkin Yanks' Podcast. "Jazz does have a history of healing well and pretty quick."
Chilsholm has been dealing with an oblique injury that has sidelined him. He was originally expected to miss 4-6 weeks for his recovery, but could be closing in on being back a bit sooner.
Where he'll play now becomes the question. The Yankees tested Chisholm at third base during his initial rehab assignment and could look to make him their primary third baseman after losing Olswaldo Cabrera to a fractured ankle.
So far, they've been testing several players at the position, but may feel more comfortable about Chisholm there over other candidates. While he's at third, the Yankees are expecting to give DJ LeMahieu reps at second base during his return.
Chisholm hit .181 with seven home runs and 17 RBI before the injury.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!