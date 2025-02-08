New York Yankees Receive Lofty Postseason Projection for Upcoming Campaign

PECOTA projections just dropped! Their World Series favorites (using WS%):



Dodgers 20.7%

Braves 9.7%

Yankees 9.0%

Orioles 8.2%

Cubs 7.1%

Rangers 6.9%

Astros 6.1%

Mets 6.0%

Twins 4.7%

Phillies 4.6%



Thoughts?