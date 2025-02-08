New York Yankees Receive Lofty Postseason Projection for Upcoming Campaign
The New York Yankees were able to win the American League pennant in 2024, reaching the World Series for the first time since 2009. Alas, they weren’t able to reach the mountaintop, losing in five games to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The offseason certainly didn’t get off to the start the team or fanbase wanted with star outfielder Juan Soto departing in free agency, joining the crosstown rival New York Mets after agreeing to a historic contract.
Closer Clay Holmes also joined the Mets and second baseman Gleyber Torres departed as well, joining the Detroit Tigers. Relief pitcher Tommy Kahnle eventually followed Torres to the Tigers, too.
That is a lot of important pieces that needed to be replaced, but general manager Brian Cashman did an excellent job of spreading around the money that he would have used to retain those players to address holes on the roster.
Their biggest splash in free agency was signing left-handed starter Max Fried, solidifying what was already a stellar rotation. With him taking over the spot vacated by Nestor Cortes being traded, the Yankees are in the discussion as the best rotation in baseball.
He wasn’t the only major pitching addition, as Cortes was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers as part of the package to land star closer Devin Williams.
A two-time All-Star with a career ERA of 1.83, he is a huge addition to the backend of the bullpen.
In the lineup, there is a lot of turnover. Soto and Alex Verdugo were both starters in the postseason. As were first baseman Anthony Rizzo and Torres at the keystone.
It is going to take a complete team effort to replace what Soto provided. But, all eyes will be on star prospect Jasson Dominguez and Cody Bellinger, who was acquired in a trade with the Chicago Cubs, since they will be starting in the outfield.
Taking over at first base is Paul Goldschmidt, who struggled out of the gate in 2024 but finished strongly and should be a massive upgrade over Rizzo.
Jazz Chisholm Jr., who was acquired from the Miami Marlins ahead of the deadline last July, should be sliding back over to second base.
Third base remains a massive hole in the lineup, but not a big enough one for projections to sour on the team’s outlook.
According to the playoff and World Series chances shared by PECOTA, the Yankees are going to be an elite squad in 2025.
They are tied for the highest odds, at 78%, in the American League with the Baltimore Orioles. Only the Dodgers, Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs have higher odds.
For the World Series, New York is at 9.0%, which is the highest in the AL and topped by only the Dodgers and Braves.
With a dominant pitching staff, the Yankees are going to be tough to beat. If they can figure out their third base situation, there won't be a hole on this roster, which is why they are projected to be amongst the elite teams.