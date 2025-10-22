Yankees Top Prospect Replacing Anthony Volpe?
Will the New York Yankees to go back to the future in 2026? General manager Brian Cashman has to decide how the club will get by at shortstop while Anthony Volpe recovers from shoulder surgery.
Trade deadline acquisition Jose Caballero is the easiest and safest option for the Yankees. His playing time increased down the stretch as Volpe struggled, with manager Aaron Boone showing full faith and trust in the 29-year-old.
Top Prospect Trending
But wait, you say. What about George Lombard Jr.? The 20-year-old is the Yankees' top prospect according to MLB Pipeline and No. 25 overall. The 2023 first-round pick reached Double-A Somerset this season, so a jump to the majors wouldn't be completely out of line.
However according to NJ.com's Randy Miller and Bob Klapisch, 2026 won't be the right time for Lombard to debut in the Bronx.
"Every scout that I talk to tells me Lombard is the Yankees’ shortstop of the future, but he’s at least a year away after spending most of this season in Double-A at age 20," Miller noted. "He hit .329 in 24 High A games, then went to Somerset and batted .215 in 108 games with eight homers, a .695 OPS and 124 K in 469 plate appearances. That’s inexperience. He did more than hold his own at short with a .983 fielding percentage. I’m high on Lombard."
"Everyone I speak to praises Lombard, but he won’t solve the Yankees shortstop problem next season," Klapisch added. "I think the Yankees will ride and die with Volpe and Caballero."
"In terms of what the Yankees do with Volpe, I think a lot of it depends on whether or not they think he’ll still be a worthwhile project by 2028. I don’t have the answer to that," Klapisch concluded.
What Becomes of Volpe?
The former first-round draft pick is one of 14 Yankees eligible for arbitration this year. MLB Trade Rumors projects his 2026 salary at $3.9 million. Caballero also is eligible for arbitration and projects at $1.9 million.
Free agency remains a tomorrow problem for the Yankees. Volpe isn't eligible until 2028, Caballero until 2030.
This year, Volpe set a career high this year with 72 RBIs. But he regressed from 2024, watching his batting average sink to .212 while striking out 150 times in 153 games.
Caballero hit .266 in 40 games with the Yankees and led the majors with 44 stolen bases this year.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!