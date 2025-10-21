Yankees Giving Trent Grisham Qualifying Offer?
The New York Yankees are about to go on the clock. Once the 2025 World Series is over, the club will have five days to extend free-agent center fielder Trent Grisham a qualifying offer.
If he accepts the deal, Grisham will play the 2026 season in the Bronx on a one-year, $22.05 million contract. If he rejects the offer and hits free agency, the Yankees will receive draft-pick compensation.
Qualifying Offer Options
"Grisham is a safe bet to receive the qualifying offer as well, though that’s perhaps more of a 90-95% likelihood than the absolute locks of the top tier," MLB Trade Rumors' Anthony Franco notes. "It should be an easy call for him to decline on the heels of a 34-homer breakout that is supported by impressive batted ball metrics. Even with a dip in his typically strong defensive grades, Grisham has a shot at a four- of five-year deal going into his age-29 season. He’s the top center fielder in the class.
"The only argument against the Yankees issuing the QO is that they’d receive the lowest compensation as a luxury tax payor: a pick after the fourth round," Franco continues. "If they feel there’s even a 10% chance of Grisham accepting, maybe they’d rather not risk committing $22MM and an accompanying $24MM in luxury taxes within the first two weeks of the offseason.
"Still, one imagines they’d happily take Grisham back on the off chance that he were willing to accept a one-year guarantee," Franco concludes.
The Yankees acquired Grisham in December 2023 as part of the blockbuster Juan Soto trade with the San Diego Padres. He played in just 76 games in 2024 before posting a walk season to remember, setting career highs this year in home runs (34), RBIs (74), hits (116), on-base percentage (.464) and OPS (.811).
To Pay Or Not To Pay
Of course, Grisham is just part of the decisions facing Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, as outfielder Cody Bellinger will opt out of his contract and hit the open market as well.
"Will they prioritize bringing back Cody Bellinger or Trent Grisham to play center? Too early to know," NJ.com's Randy Miller reports.
"Playing on a one-year, $5 million deal last season, Grisham has spiked his market value to at least $12 million a year per Spotrac, belting a career-high 34 homers and might land at least $48 million for four," Miller adds.
However Grisham comes with a warning from NJ.com's Bob Klapisch.
"Despite a breakout power performance at the plate (34 home runs) and glorious defense in center field, it’s worth remembering that Trent Grisham batted just .235 this season and was only 2-for-17 in the ALDS," Klapisch writes.
"He’s a career .218 hitter," Klapisch continues. "The Yankees will need Grisham back in 2026 if Bellinger bolts, but there’s no reason to believe he’ll ever hit for a meaningful average."
