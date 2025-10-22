Insider Believes Yankees Will Stick With Struggling Slugger
Anthony Volpe exited the field to a chorus of boos in Game Four of the American League Division Series. A strong postseason performance salvaged a poor year at the plate last season, but striking out 11 times in 15 plate appearances and only managing one hit in the ALDS magnified an already nightmarish season for the third-year New York Yankees shortstop.
In Volpe's final plate appearance, he was lifted for Jasson Dominguez, and that felt more merciful by manager Aaron Boone than anything tactical. Dominguez doubled, and it had already been more than Volpe had achieved that round.
The Future of the Shortstop Position for the Yankees
As for next season's plans, Bob Klapisch spoke with Randy Miller for NJ.com about what they believe will happen next year at shortstop. Klapisch thinks the organization will stand pat at the position, going with what they have rather than looking elsewhere.
"I think the Yankees will ride and die with Volpe and Caballero," Klapisch said. "I don’t see them pouring money into a free agent, even if they like Bichette."
Another reason he believes that the Yankees will stick with their two shortstop options is the fact that the 2027 season may be in limbo. Klapisch isn't sure what the market will look like for pending free agents.
"The other mitigating factor is the potential for a labor disruption in 2027," Klapisch added. "I’ve had executives tell me, don’t be surprised if the whole season gets tanked. So who knows what that looming possibility will mean for free agency this winter?"
Potential Replacements at Shortstop
The options at shortstop aren't what they were in previous years. Brian Cashman and owner Hal Steinbrener avoided the likes of Carlos Correa and Corey Seager because they had Volpe and Oswald Peraza in the wings. Even last year, there was cause for concern with Volpe, but they also evaded Willy Adames, who ended up posting 30 home runs with 5 Outs Above Average.
Now the big prize is Bo Bichette, and while the soon-to-be 28-year-old infielder is a solid bat, his defense does not grade out well at shortstop. He had a -13 OAA. There's also the potential for Trevor Story, but he has played rather poorly in Boston, except for this most recent year.
For potential red flags that may arise for either, the most important thing to consider is money. The price will be the reason the Yankees pass on both, and it will have little to do with skill. It's why they passed on the Seagers and Correas of the world, and they will most likely do it here as well, despite knowing there is a need. These aren't the Yankees of old, and they haven't been for a long time.
Volpe and Jose Caballero's Future
Klapisch concluded by saying that he isn't sure what's next for Volpe. That remains up in the air for now.
"In terms of what the Yankees do with Volpe, I think a lot of it depends on whether or not they think he’ll still be a worthwhile project by 2028. I don’t have the answer to that."
The Yankees will most likely go with Caballero at shortstop to start 2026, with Volpe missing the early part of the season as he recovers from shoulder surgery. He earned that spot, and it should be the case whether Volpe is healthy or not next year. After being traded over from the Rays, Caballero hit .266/.372/.456. He had three homers, nine RBI, and 15 stolen bases.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!