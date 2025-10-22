Kyle Tucker Named Stronger Option Than Beloved Yankees Outfielder
As the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers gear up for their World Series, the New York Yankees are beginning to consider challenging offseason questions about the future of their team. After missing the mountaintop once again, some crucial players are in limbo, and the Yankees will need to choose their priorities wisely.
One such debate is whether the Yankees should keep outfielder Cody Bellinger on board after a strong season in New York, or to pursue Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker — a similarly impressive slugger with free agency looming.
The Case for Tucker
Chris Kirschner of The Athletic made the case for Tucker in a lengthy post, pointing out factors like age and slugging percentage as underdiscussed elements of the Bellinger vs. Tucker conversation.
"Over the past three seasons, Tucker's wRC+ is 147. Bellinger's is 123," Kirschner wrote. "Tucker's OBP is .380, compared to Bellinger's .338. Tucker's SLG is .511, compared to Bellinger's .477."
"For those who love Bellinger's inability to strike out, Tucker's 14.5% K rate over the past 3 seasons is slightly better than Bellinger's 14.9% K rate."
"Additionally, with Tucker having a higher slug, his ability to pull the ball in the air would be massive playing half of his games in Yankee Stadium. Tucker's 45 percent pull percentage is higher than Bellinger's 43.9 percent pull percentage."
Bellinger Showed Up in New York
Bellinger proved his worth time and time again this season, ending the regular season with a .272/ .334/ .480 slash line with 29 home runs and 98 RBIs. Tucker's regular season with the Cubs saw a .266/ .377/ .464 slash line with 22 home runs and 73 RBIs. Tucker will be 29 this season and Bellinger will be 31, as Kirschner points out as evidence that Tucker likely has a higher ceiling than Bellinger in the years to come.
Bellinger was acquired by the Yankees in December 2024, as part of an effort to make up for the loss of Juan Soto to the New York Mets. His father, Clay Bellinger, played for the Yankees in 1999, 2000 and 2001, and played a crucial role in the Yankees' 2000 World Series victory. Bellinger has shared a fondness for New York, but has also shared that this is, of course, a business decision.
Fans would love to see Bellinger back in the Bronx come spring, as the outfielder gave the team some stunning moments over a bumpy season in 2025. Kirschner's argument for Tucker concluded with the idea that Tucker and Bellinger should not be compared based on their defensive performance in the outfield, but on their merits at the plate.
"How many playoff games are won because a team's left or right fielder made routine plays, or even spectacular ones?" Kirschner wrote. "How many playoff games are won when you have more offensive talent in your lineup? These are the questions the Yankees should be asking."
