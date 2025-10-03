Yankees Infielder Makes Wild Save in Win Over Red Sox
The New York Yankees slammed their biggest rival, the Boston Red Sox, for a shutout, 4-0 victory in game 3 of the AL Wild Card series, but it wasn't just the performance from rookie pitcher Cam Schlittler that secured the win. Third baseman Ryan McMahon made a wild
In the top of the 8th inning, Red Sox slugger Jarren Duran hit a cutter from Schlitter high towards third, sending McMahon running towards a ball that otherwise would have been a foul. However, McMahon caught the ball in his left hand, eliciting thunderous applause from the crowd at Yankee Stadium, but did so toppling over the wall, landing head first into the Red Sox' dugout.
Boston pitcher Greg Weissert caught McMahon by the waist and, along with the rest of the players, helped him up. While the infielder kept his cool before exiting the opponents' dugout, he quickly shared a celebratory handshake with Yankees catcher Austin Wells, who was waiting.
It wasn't the infielder's only big moment of the night. McMahon also played an essential role in securing the Yankees' victory, catching the final out of the game. Red Sox first baseman Nathaniel Lowe hit a ball from Yankees closer David Bednar right past third base, where McMahon was waiting to make the catch and close things out.
"That's why you go out there and get a guy like that," Yankees captain Aaron Judge said after the game.
Rock-solid defense is exactly what the Yankees added McMahon, formerly with the Colorado Rockies, at the trade deadline for. The ninth-year pro is slashing just a .214/ .312/ .381 this season, and .208/ .308/ .333 with the Yankees. Those are the worst offensive numbers of his career, save for his rookie season where he only appeared for 19 at-bats. While those stats are likely skewed by the transition from Coors Field in Denver (where thin air helps balls go further) to Yankee Stadium, McMahon isn't exactly a power hitter.
However, New York was short on infield talent ahead of the trade deadline, designating long-time infielder DJ LeMahieu for assignment and moving Jazz Chisholm Jr. from third base back to where he is most comfortable at second. Enter the McMahon trade, and boy did it pay off in the Yankees' wild card win. The Yankees will need McMahon's defense to stay sharp as they travel to Canada to take on the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL Divisional Round.
