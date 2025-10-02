Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Plays Hero After Controversial Benching
Jazz Chisholm Jr. had a heroic game against the Boston Red Sox, securing a must-win game for the New York Yankees with strong defensive play and extraordinary base running. After a first night off the bench, Chisholm came back with a vengeance and gave this game everything he had.
Chisholm's standout defensive play of the game came in the top of the seventh during the 3-3 tie, when he made a diving catch and throw to first to keep Sox right fielder Nate Eaton limited to third base. True, Eaton could have made a stronger effort to head home, but the play still managed to save the Yankees a run.
His home run to win the game was even more remarkable. After a walk took Chisholm to first base in the bottom of the eighth, Austin Wells hit a fly ball right on the first base line, but Jazz was already well on his way. While the Sox scrambled, Chisholm ran and slid home in 9.16 seconds, taking the Yankees to their 4-3 lead, a score they managed to hang onto until the end.
Chisholm's run home was the third-fastest run from first to home in the Statcast Era, per the Athletic's Chris Kirschner.
Following the game, when Chisholm was asked how he got over being benched the day before, he shared his secret.
"I played MLB: The Show and I mercy-ruled someone," Chisholm said, and the room began to laugh. "That's how I get my stress off. It's just true."
Chisholm then elaborated on his "MLB: The Show" team.
"It's called the New York Aliens, it's my own personal team," Chisholm said. "It's got me, Ken Griffey Jr. on it, Jimmy Rollins I think. It's kind of a cheat code. [...] The score was 12-1."
Chisholm has been a crucial piece of the Yankees lineup this season, particularly following his stint on the injured list with an oblique tear that plagued him longer than he expected. In the regular season, Chisholm batted .242/ .332/ .481 with 30 home runs and 80 RBIs, cementing himself as a star on the team in his first full season in pinstripes.
Chisholm will bat first in the Yankees' must-win final showdown with the Red Sox.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!