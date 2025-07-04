Yankees Trade Target Responds to Rumors
You can't always get what you want. Just because New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman hopes to trade for a corner infielder means he will actually be able to land one of his top targets.
One of the most popular names on the market is Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez. Time and again he has been linked to the Yankees ahead of the July 31 MLB trade deadline. Problem is, Suarez loves living in the desert.
“I don’t want to leave Arizona,” Suarez said, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. “Obviously, we know how the business of baseball is. But right now, I feel comfortable. I feel every time we win a game, we’ve got a chance to make the playoffs. Every time we lose, maybe something like that pops in my mind. Which is not good for me. I don’t want to get traded.
“If I could choose one place to go, I would want to stay here," Suarez added, per Rosenthal. However that decision isn't up to him. It falls to Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen. According to Rosenthal, Hazen "wants to buy rather than sell" ahead of the deadline. The Diamondbacks (43-43) enter play Thursday in fourth place in the National League West, 11 1/2 games behind the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers. But Arizona is just three games back in the NL Wild Card standings.
The Athletic's Jim Bowden is the latest insider to link Suarez to the Bronx, writing Thursday "a reunion with the Mariners or a deal with the Yankees, who could then move Jazz Chisholm Jr. back to second base, would make a lot of sense."
Suarez, who turns 34 later this month, is tied for fourth in the majors in both home runs (26) and RBIs (69), making him a prime candidate for the National League All-Star roster. He's making $15 million this year, after which he will be a free agent, according to Spotrac.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!