Yankees' Gerrit Cole Emerges at Aaron Judge Camp
The New York Yankees got some devastating news at start of this season: ace pitcher Gerrit Cole will miss all of the 2025 season to undergo and recover from Tommy John surgery. However, that hasn't kept Cole from participating in events with his teammates.
According to a video posted by a fan on X, the platform previously known as Twitter, Cole attended a one-day baseball camp hosted by Yankees captain Aaron Judge.
The camp, which took place at Fordham University in the Bronx, was hosted by Pro Camps in conjunction with Judge's ALL-RISE Foundation. According to the foundation website, "Aaron Judge ALL RISE Pro-Camps provide an opportunity for youth to develop positive character traits in a fun atmosphere while practicing skills with the NY Yankees Captain." The foundation also offers a book club, grants and classes for leadership initiatives.
While Cole is expected to miss the entire 2025 season, as well as the beginning of 2026, he's stayed active in team activities. In May, he returned to Yankee Stadium to announce a game against the Los Angeles Angels with YES Network.
Cole was an instrumental part of the Pinstripes' success last season. He threw a 2.17 ERA through five games and 29 innings in the postseason, offering an even more impressive 0.71 ERA in 2 games and 12.2 innings during the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
New York has faced a slew of pitching injuries that just keep coming. 2024 AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil hasn't taken the mound all season, though he's finally set to start a rehab assignment on Sunday. Starter Clarke Schmidt likely needs Tommy John surgery as well, shifting the Yankees' trade deadline plans away from securing an additional third baseman and more depth for the bullpen, to finding a solution to the starting rotation. The Yankees have called up some additional talent from the minors, but it's yet unclear if that will be enough.
Though Cole won't make his return this season, Yankees fans can be sure that he's all in on his team and his teammates, even if the team is having pitching difficulties.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!