Two Yankees Trade Targets Turning Heads
You can never have enough starting pitching. No one knows that better than New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, who finds himself shopping for an arm ahead of the July 31 MLB trade deadline.
Cashman's main focus had been relief pitching and third base until right-hander Clarke Schmidt went down last week with a likely season-ending elbow injury which will require Tommy John surgery.
The market for starting pitchers is thin, since so many clubs remain in contention as the trade deadline approaches. But a pair of quality arms previously linked to the Yankees took the mound Monday and impressed.
Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Zac Gallen surrendered one unearned run in six innings of work against the San Diego Padres. He gave up five hits and struck out nine in the Diamondbacks' 6-3 win. Gallen improved to 7-9 with a 5.15 ERA.
But it was his second straight strong start. On July 1, he gave up one earned run in seven innings while striking out 10 Giants in Arizona's 8-2 win over San Francisco.
However Gallen wants no part of the trade deadline. “I would like to not be in that discussion," Gallen said, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale. “I would like for us – and it starts with me – to put us in a position where the front office believes this is a team they can add to where we can finish this thing out and see what happens come October. Let’s see what happens."
Complicating the Diamondbacks' plans for Gallen is the fact he will be a free agent following the World Series, making the 29-year-old a short-term rental.
Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Freddy Peralta threw six shutout innings Monday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up five hits while striking out seven batters. As a result of Arizona's 9-1 win, Peralta became the first National League pitcher with 10 wins this season. He also lowered his ERA to 2.74, which ranks eighth in the NL. Those numbers were big reasons why Peralta earned an invite to next week's All-Star Game.
On top of that, the 29-year-old Peralta is cost-controlled with an $8 million club option for 2026, making him a valuable trade chip for Milwaukee. And a precious commodity for any team looking to add a front-of-the-rotation arm.
The Brewers, despite being in the mix for a National League wild card, have a surplus of pitching, with no less than five starters getting close to being ready for the big leagues, according to the New York Post's Joel Sherman.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!