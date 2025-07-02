Yankees Have a Second Base Problem
The New York Yankees took their second straight loss against the Toronto Blue Jays and have now lost 12 of their last 18 games. The slump has fans and commentators clamoring for changes.
During the Blue Jays game, Chris Kirschner of the Athletic posted on Twitter about DJ LeMahieu's poor performance in his current placement at third base, commenting that he "cannot move" and doesn't make sense there.
Following an oblique injury earlier this season, current third baseman Jazz Chisholm wanted to return to second base where he has resided for most of his career. He was bumped to third because LeMahieu was filling at second in his absence, and manager Aaron Boone saw Chisholm as a versatile infielder. At the time, Chisholm was hesitant to make the move. Now we're seeing why.
After Tuesday's loss, Kirschner asked Chisholm how he felt about his placement.
“Everybody knows I’m a second baseman,” Chisholm said. “Of course, I want to play second base, but whatever it takes to help the team win. If that’s what the team chooses, that’s what I gotta do. I don’t write the lineups. You feel me?"
“I’m playing every day, so it’s hard to be upset. Yes, I know I’m a second baseman. Yes, I know I’m better at second base, but at the end of the day, I still have to play third. I just have to deal with it.”
Also following Tuesday's game, Boone was asked whether he would consider moving Chisholm back over.
“We’ll talk through that stuff,” Boone said. When asked whether he thinks the current lineup is the best it can be, he hedged, saying, “Um, I think both guys are really talented defenders wherever they line up. But we’ll continue to look at things like that.”
Chisholm has put in a stunning performance at the plate since his return from injury, and is currently tied with Ben Rice for third-most home runs on the Yankees roster this season, with 14. He has slashed .305/.388/.562 in his last 30 games.
LeMahieu has not performed particularly well offensively either, slashing .256/.333/.326 over his last 30 games with only two home runs this season.
Heading into Wednesday, the Blue Jays trail the Yankees by just one game to top the American League. It's time to start making some tough choices.
