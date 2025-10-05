Yankees Take Second Beating From Blue Jays
The New York Yankees bats went quiet for a second brutal beating by the Toronto Blue Jays, painting themselves into an impossible corner. The Yankees are staring down the barrel of a perfect three-game run or elimination, as Aaron Judge continues to flounder in October.
Yankees starter Max Fried pitched just three innings in this second ALDS game, giving up seven runs on eight hits with two walks and one strikeout. He was replaced in the fourth inning by Will Warren with two men on base. Warren walked one, struck out, one, and then allowed a grand slam. Warren stayed in the game until the seventh inning.
Ernie Clement got the Blue Jays on the board for the first time with a home run in the bottom of the second to score Daulton Varsho, 2-0 Blue Jays.
The Blue Jays' 22-year-old starting pitcher, Trey Yesavage, pitched 5 1/3 shutout innings, logging 11 strikeouts with zero hits and just one walk. After the outing, Yesavage's parents were at the park in Toronto to comment on their son's unbelievable performance with Ken Rosenthal.
“I was hoping he would do well, but I never expected this," Yesavage's Especially against the Yankees!”
The Blue Jays grew their lead meaningfully in the third, with a walk from Davis Schneider to kick things off, then a single from Vladimir Guerrero Jr., followed by a ground out from Alejandro Kirk during which Schneider scored. Varsho doubled to score Guerrero, then Clement singled to score Varsho, ending the inning 5-0 Blue Jays.
Guerrero hit the first-ever grand slam in Blue Jays postseason history in the bottom of the fourth, rocketing them from a 5-0 lead to a 9-0 lead.
The Yankees finally got themselves on the board at the top of the sixth, with a home run from Cody Bellinger to score Aaron Judge, taking the game to a meager 10-run deficit, 12-2 Yankees. Bellinger was described by Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News as hobbling around the bases, a result of his recent minor heel injury.
In the bottom of the sixth, the Blue Jays made MLB history with their 13th run, from Varsho, becoming the first team to rack up 23 runs over two postseason games. Varsho had two doubles and two home runs in this game alone.
The Yankees' enjoyed a productive seventh inning, cutting the deficit to 13-7, which held until the end of the game. Judge, Bellinger, Ben Rice and Giancarlo Stanton each took Blue Jays relief pitcher Tommy Nance for an RBI before he was replaced. Both Judge and Rice scored on Stanton's single.
The Yankees will now head home and hope to get three more games out of this series. They will need to be perfect after two consecutive brutal losses.
