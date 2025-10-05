Time for Yankees to Turn to Rookie Pitcher
Both the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees walked into the 2025 postseason with their bullpens as question marks. Both were in the bottom twenty in bullpen ERA. Dodgers relievers had a 4.27 ERA this season, and the Yankees had a 4.37. That's where the similarities end because it looks like the Dodgers are doing something with their pen woes.
Once Shohei Ohtani came out of the game after giving six strong innings of three-run ball, manager Dave Roberts turned to starters Tyler Glasnow and Roki Sasaki to get the pivotal final nine outs of their comeback win against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Glasnow followed Ohtani, going 1.2 IP with two strikeouts and two walks. Sasaki came in and got the save, striking out one. Sandwiched between them was Alex Vesia, who pitched .1 innings and cleaned up Glasnow's bases-loaded jam.
The Yankees, on the other hand, went with the same model that hasn't worked for them. Luke Weaver, who hasn't recorded a single out in the postseason and had a 9.64 ERA in September, gave his second game of the postseason away. He is no longer the dominant arm from last postseason, and he has admitted as much.
Right now, the Yankees can do as they've done all year, and keep trotting out the same cavalcade of pen arms, which have blown games regularly and are the sole reason they didn't win the American League East. That, or they can try something different and follow the Dodgers' model. If the Yankees are going to play around with the arms they have, there's no better pitcher to look to than rookie Will Warren.
One thing about Warren is that he has strikeout stuff, despite having a handful of ugly moments this season. Warren, in particular, has a good fastball.
Warren threw his fastball 41.6% of the time in 2025, and hitters are hitting .216 off of it with a .384 slugging. He has also generated a 24.7% whiff rate. According to Baseball Savant, Warren's heater has an 11 Run Value.
While Warren averages 93.1 MPH on the fastball, in the bullpen, he can let it rip. On August 11th, against the Minnesota Twins, he exhibited that high heat. Ryan Jeffers and Byron Buxton were just a few in that lineup who were treated to 96 to 97 MPH sinkers and fastballs.
Putting Warren in Weaver's spot or even having him piggyback off a starter is something the Yankees should look into. Roki Sasaki was a highly touted international signing, and the Dodgers are committed to a multi-year deal with Tyler Glasnow, so if they can do it, there's no reason why the rookie Warren can't.
