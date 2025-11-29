Blue Jays Shake Up Yankees Offseason With First Big Move

The Toronto Blue Jays started the free agent sweepstakes this offseason with a big move on Dylan Cease, and while the contract was larger than expected, it wasn't really an "overpay" the way it's being discussed. It could still raise the New York Yankees' price on current offseason pitching target Tatsuya Imai, however.

Cease was projected to get a six-year, $174 million contract (per The Athletic's Tim Britton), and landed a seven-year, $210 million in the end. The slightly longer contract with virtually the same AAV shouldn't shake up the MLB's offseason too much, it just means the Blue Jays were willing to take a slightly longer chance with the starter.

"This is a typically aggressive swing by the Blue Jays, who keep pushing after their World Series run, adding one of the league’s highest-upside starters to the rotation alongside Kevin Gausman, Trey Yesavage, Shane Bieber and José Berríos," The Athletic's big board read after the signing.

"Seven years is a huge risk for any pitcher, but no one has been more durable than Cease, and it’s basically one additional season, at a nearly identical annual figure, beyond Tim Britton’s six-year, $174 million projection."

The Price for Imai

Dec 21, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Hal Steinbrenner during a press conference at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-Imagn Images | Jessica Alcheh-Imagn Images

Imai is projected for an eight-year, $190 million contract ($23.75 million AAV), and perhaps behind only Cody Bellinger, Imai is expected to be a priority for the Yankees, who are in need of pitchers to start the spring strong.

The Blue Jays took the Yankees out in the ALDS this season, and it's a sting they'll feel in 2026 as they try to get back on top of the AL East. With some commentators already suggesting that the Yankees' pursuit of Imai will be hampered by this first offering, and recent comments from Hal Steinbrenner concerning fans with respect to the payroll, the Yankees may not be as aggressive as expected for Imai.

Just daydreaming about Tatsuya Imai pic.twitter.com/BYg7yywlOQ — Bay Area Sports Emo (@BayAreaEmo) November 25, 2025

On the other hand, they need someone. Three of their most crucial arms are expected to miss the beginning of the season, and while they do have a rotation and then some without them (Max Fried, Will Warren, Cam Schlittler and Ryan Yarbrough, if need be), a mid-rotation piece could make a big difference if an unexpected injury leaves them hamstrung.

Imai put up a 1.92 ERA with the NPB Seibu Lions this season over 163 2/3 innings pitched. He will be 27 at the start of the season and turn 28 in may, putting him among the middle of the Yankees's current rotation in age. The righty has shared that he would like to "take down" the Los Angeles Dodgers, a mission he has in common with the Yankees.

