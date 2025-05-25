Yankees Set New Season High in Blowout Win Over Rockies
Following a clunker in the first game of their series against the Colorado Rockies, the New York Yankees wasted no time getting back on track.
At Coors Field, a notoriously hitter-friendly environment that carries the highest park factor of any stadium in MLB per Statcast, the Yankees set their new season-high for hits in a single game with 21 en route to a 13-1 blowout win.
That total is tied for the third-most by any club in a contest this year, with the Cincinnati Reds holding claim to the throne after logging 25 hits vs. the Baltimore Orioles on April 20.
The Yankees' previous high-water mark in 2025 was 19 hits, which came in a 15-3 drubbing of those same Orioles on April 29. 30 is the number to beat in order to set franchise history, however, as the Bronx Bombers reached that amount all the way back in 1923 during a 24-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.
Every Yankees hitter who took an at-bat on Saturday finished the day with a hit, and most of the damage was done in a 10-run fifth inning off Rockies starter Kyle Freeland and reliever Angel Chivilli.
New York did not hit a home run in that frame, though both Austin Wells and Trent Grisham recorded two-run doubles while Paul Goldschmidt and Anthony Volpe each drove in a run on RBI singles.
The club's only long ball of the game came off the bat of Aaron Judge on a solo shot in the first inning, making it back-to-back days with a homer for the reigning AL MVP. He's currently tied with Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber for the league lead at 18.
Goldschmidt, Volpe, Cody Bellinger and DJ LeMahieu all tied for the most hits in the contest with three. The Yankees, who have scored the most runs of any AL team thus far with 291, also own the best run differential across MLB at plus-106.
With the largest division lead in the league at 5 1/2 games entering play on Sunday, New York will now look to avoid becoming the first team to lose a series against the Rockies this season.
