New York Yankees Share Brutal Update on Status of Injured Starting Pitcher
The New York Yankees' starting pitching rotation is going to get a much-needed boost on Wednesday night with Clarke Schmidt returning to the mound.
He is set to make his season debut against the Kansas City Royals after dealing with rotator cuff tendonitis. It set him back during spring training, delaying his ramp-up period as he missed the first few weeks of the season.
His return could not have come at a better time, with Marcus Stroman landing on the injured list because of knee discomfort.
While it is encouraging to see Clarke back on the mound, one of their other injured starters, Luis Gil, had his timetable for a return to the Major League roster pushed back.
During spring training, he suffered a severe lat strain, leading to him being shut down from throwing for at least six weeks.
That shutdown was expected to end this week with the reigning American League Rookie of the Year scheduled to begin a throwing program.
Unfortunately, that is no longer going to happen.
As shared by Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, the Yankees are pushing back the start of Gil’s throwing program 10 days.
According to manager Aaron Boone, following Gil's most recent MRI, doctors determined they wanted to see a little more healing with the injury before he starts throwing.
It is an unfortunate development, as this will only push back his return date even further into the summer.
Gil is going to have to go through a full ramp-up, essentially redoing spring training before going through rehab starts. It makes sense to take things slowly to ensure there are no setbacks, however, as New York is counting on him to contribute and stay healthy once he does come back.