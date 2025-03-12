Cashman's Latest Comments Show New York Yankees Not Serious About Winning Now
The New York Yankees have had some brutal luck thus far in spring training when it comes to injuries, now down at least four major pieces and still two weeks away from the start of the season.
While ailments to Giancarlo Stanton and DJ LeMahieu which will keep the veterans out for an undisclosed period of time sting the lineup tremendously, the way the starting rotation has been ravaged is a much bigger problem at the moment.
It started with reigning American League Rookie of the Year Luis Gil going out for at least three months due to a lat strain. Things got much worse however when the team's superstar ace and emotional leader of the pitching staff Gerrit Cole was diagnosed with a UCL injury which is forcing him to undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the entire season and likely part of 2026 as well.
A Yankees rotation which was arguably the best in baseball entering the spring led by Cole, Gil, lucrative signing Max Fried and Carlos Rodón has been wittled down to a shell of what it looked like it could be.
New York's rotation at this point is likely average even in a best case scenario and will not be good enough to make up for it if there are issues on the offensive side of the ball.
Despite all this and the Yankees staring down the barrel of a potentially lost season in the prime of their captain's career, it sure does not sound like they plan on making any major moves to address it.
While speaking to members of the media including Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, New York's longtime general manager Brian Cashman said "very little is available" on the market to add and that the team will have to "rely on what we have", even mentioning issues with the artificial salary cap better known as the luxury tax as reasons for why a deal is not likely.
Of course, saying very little is available completely discounts the fact that two of the best starting pitchers in baseball - Miami Marlins Cy Young winner Sandy Alcántara and San Diego Padres ace Dylan Cease - have been shopped throughout the offseason. If the Yankees wanted to make a move, they are absolutely capable.
But they don't want to.
It's not to say necessarily the team is a star pitcher away from winning a World Series, they may very well not have been close even with Cole.
That being said, for Cashman to sit and tell fans there is "very little out there" is not just incorrect, it's downright insulting. And to tell fans there is not money to spend when the team who just gave them a shellacking in the World Series has done nothing but spend and been able to establish a superteam as a result shows this franchise is content with mediocrity.
Sometimes circumstances are out of your control, and New York losing multiple star pitchers is one of those times. Choosing to do absolutely nothing in the way of replacing them for the sake of frugality however is very much in their control.
With management content to stand pat, Yankees fans should settle in for what could be a very long season ahead in the Bronx.