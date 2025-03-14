New York Yankees Show Trade Interest in San Diego Padres Ace After Cole Injury
Replacing a pitcher like the New York Yankees’ Gerrit Cole is nearly impossible. He’s been the picture of a reliable, Cy Young-quality starter for years.
It’s why the Yankees got him into a new contract after he opted out of his old one this offseason. It’s also why New York is smarting from the knowledge that his Tommy John reconstruction is likely to keep him out for all of 2025 and at least part of 2026.
The Yankees have been injury-battered this spring but are still considered contenders in the American League. Coming off winning the AL pennant, there is still a thirst to finish the job, even with the obstacles.
That’s why the Yankees have, per the New York Post, reached out to the San Diego Padres about starting pitcher Dylan Cease.
The Yankees are one of at least nine teams to have shown interest in Cease recently. The report named the Chicago Cubs, the New York Mets and the remaining four AL East teams.
All of them have some level of need. The Yankees’ need is more acute because of Cole’s injury, which was heaped on top of the injury that will keep reigning AL rookie of the year Luis Gil off the mound for the first half of the season.
Cole has been terrific in his five seasons in New York. The right-hander is 59-28 with the Yankees, as he has a 3.12 ERA during that time. He has struck out 985 and walked 185 in that span.
In each of his first four seasons with New York he finished in the Top 10 in Cy Young voting. He finally won the award in 2023 after he went 15-4 with an AL-leading 2.63 ERA with 222 strikeouts and 48 walks.
That’s hard to replace. Cease is one of the few pitchers that could do it.
He went 14-11 with a 3.47 ERA in 33 starts with 224 strikeouts and 65 walks. He finished fourth in NL Cy Young voting.
Before the Padres, he was with the Chicago White Sox for five seasons, where he gave them consistent performances once he gained a foothold in the rotation in 2021. His best season was in 2022 when he finished with an AL-best 6.4 wins above replacement while going 14-8 with a 2.20 ERA. He struck out 227 and walked 78. He finished second in AL Cy Young voting.
The cost could be steep. In a report from the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Padres would only consider dealing Cease for a significant offensive upgrade. That’s probably a Major League-ready bat. The injuries to Giancarlo Stanton and DJ LeMahieu, among others, make other offensive pieces far less expendable in trade.
The Yankees’ showing interest isn’t surprising. Pulling off a deal that doesn’t deplete the Major League team’s offensive firepower would be surprising. But New York has a clear need and Cease would satisfy it.