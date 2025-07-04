Yankees Shut Down Starting Pitcher After Injury
In a year defined by injuries to their starting rotation, the New York Yankees have seen yet another member of the unit go down with an ailment.
After right-hander Clarke Schmidt was pulled from his outing against the Toronto Blue Jays after throwing just three innings on Thursday night, the Yankees announced that they are placing him on the 15-day injured list with right forearm tightness.
Schmidt is set to undergo an MRI to assess the full scope of his injury. In the meantime, the Yankees recalled relievers Scott Effross and Jayvien Sandridge from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre while sending down Clayton Beeter ahead of a Subway Series rematch vs. the New York Mets this weekend.
Manager Aaron Boone told reporters that Schmidt's had trouble recovering following his last handful of outings and that the club exercised proper caution upon taking him out of last night's game.
“It’s been a little bit of an issue for him the last few starts, just kind of recovering,” he said, per MLB.com's Bryan Hoch. “Usually it comes on a little bit later in the game. Today it was a bit earlier. He was just having a hard time finishing some of his pitches, so we got him out of there.”
Schmidt has posted a 3.32 ERA over 14 starts and 78 2/3 innings this season.
