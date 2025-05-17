Yankees Shut Down RHP After Pec Discomfort
The New York Yankees are shutting down a veteran reliever currently working his way back off the injured list.
Per MLB.com's Bryan Hoch, Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters that right-hander Jake Cousins will not throw for the next four to five days after experiencing some discomfort in his pec after a live batting practice session.
Cousins was transferred to the 60-day IL at the beginning of the season while dealing with a forearm strain that prevented him from appearing in any Grapefruit League contests during spring training.
He completed a live BP session at Yankee Stadium earlier this month on May 6 and had stated that he was aiming for a potential return to the majors in June.
Boone added that the club doesn't perceive the development as being representative of any major roadblock, so Cousins shouldn't be out of action for too long.
New York acquired the 30-year-old in a trade with the Chicago White Sox at the beginning of the 2024 campaign. He'd go on to pitch in 37 regular season games for the team last year, posting a sparkling 2.37 ERA over 38 innings, though he did take a step back during the playoffs with a 9.00 ERA across five frames.
Cousins began his big-league career with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2021. In 51 games for them through 2023, he recorded a 3.08 ERA with 72 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings.
