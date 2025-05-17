Juan Soto Has Perfect Return - For Yankees
The New York Yankees were waiting for this one. The New York Yankees fanbase was waiting for this one. And with 765 million reasons to prove the wrong choice was made, the Yankees made sure they, and their fanbase, walked away with plenty of smiles as they welcomed Juan Soto back to the Bronx.
Soto finished the game scoring one of the New York Mets' only two runs. In a 6-2 victory for the Pinstripes, Soto was the center of attention during the start and finish, but didn't have an opportunity to do much during.
Things started with fans sending their "best" messages to Soto in a video pre-game.
"Juan Soto could get the hell out of New York," one fan said.
When Soto was announced at the ballpark for the first time, boos rung down from the stands, with a "f*** Juan Soto" chant spreading simotansiously. Then, fans decided they did't want anything to do with him, turning their back on the former outfielder.
Soto's $765 million deal over the offseason was the biggest news in baseball, as the biggest name chose to leave the Yankees after winning a World Series and sign with their biggest rival. Anyone on the Yankees side of the rivalry didn't take it well - as their reactions showed.
Soto's reaction? Taking off his helmet, tipping it to the crowd, and then touching it to his heart.
Soto proceeded to be walked three times, a season high for the outfielder. His two other at-bats were a fly out and a ground out.
The Yankees couldn't have asked for it better. The beginning of the Subway Series kicks off with a victory at home in a game both the Yankees and Soto have likely been waiting for all season. With those in the Bronx feeling good about a 1-0 and no flashy headlines about a big night from their former superstar.
