New York Yankees Signing Left-Hander Was Top Under-the-Radar Move
As the start of the regular season approaches for the New York Yankees, the team might be relying a lot more on their bullpen this coming campaign than originally thought.
It was a strong offseason for the Yankees this winter. The franchise was able to create a lot of balance on their roster and the team was shaping up to be one of the best in the American League.
However, injuries have seemingly derailed the year for New York before it had even started. Ace Gerrit Cole will be out for the rest of the year and into next season because of Tommy John surgery.
Furthermore, the rotation already knew prior to Cole’s injury that Luis Gil would be missing time until about July with a lat strain.
In the lineup, Giancarlo Stanton is dealing with issues with his elbows and his timeline is a bit of an unknown as well.
With the team being ravaged by injuries to key players both in the batting order and the rotation, the Yankees might have to lean on their improved bullpen this coming season.
Luckily, the team made a couple of nice additions to help strengthen the unit this winter as well.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) recently spoke about the best under-the-radar move for New York this winter being the signing of left-handed relief pitcher Tyler Matzek.
“Signing lefty reliever Tyler Matzek on a minor-league contract. Matzek posted ERAs of 2.79 and 2.57 in 2020 and 2021, respectively, but has struggled with injuries since. He’s looked good this spring and might even make the Opening Day roster if he keeps pitching like this.”
The 34-year-old has had a nice career with the Atlanta Braves, but after missing the entire 2023 campaign, he didn’t pitch well coming back from injury in 2024 in a small sample size. However, he did total an ERA under 3.00 for multiple years with the Braves prior to injury.
New York decided to take a chance on him and, as a talented left-handed relief pitcher, it certainly makes sense.
He hasn’t pitched a ton yet this spring, but by all accounts has been doing well with his workouts thus far.
If he can regain his form prior to surgery, he could be an excellent weapon out of the bullpen. With the emergence of Tim Hill last year, adding another southpaw of that caliber would make Aaron Boone’s job a lot easier.
Matzek will still have to continue to prove himself for the rest of spring training, but he could certainly make the team.
Overall, for a low-risk, high-reward signing, this move might have fallen under the radar, but it could pay dividends for the Yankees this year.