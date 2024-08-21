New York Yankees Skipper Gets Honest About Recently Acquired Struggling Reliever
The New York Yankees bullpen hasn't done them any favors throughout the past few months. After arguably being the best in Major League Baseball, it's quickly turned into an area that could be why the Yankees do or don't win a World Series.
Having an elite bullpen in October is just as big, if not more important, than anything else. While the offense has been quiet at times, and the starting pitching could be better, the bullpen has to be solid. If New York gives their back end of the bullpen a lead going into the sixth inning and beyond, they need to find a way to win those games. It's as simple as that.
Clay Holmes hasn't been great, which is a major concern, considering Aaron Boone doesn't look like he'll be taking him out of the closer role anytime in the near future.
The front office attempted to improve the bullpen during the trade deadline, most notably landing Mark Leiter Jr. However, the former Chicago Cubs right-hander hasn't done what he was expected to do when he was traded to the Yankees.
In fact, it looks like a deal that isn't going to work out in New York's favor.
The sample size isn't big enough to worry just yet, as he's only thrown 9 1/3 innings, but he's posted a 5.79 ERA and 2.25 WHIP. He has good swing-and-miss stuff, which was one of the reasons why the Yankees went out and traded for him, striking out 13 in those innings. He's also struck out 66 in 45 2/3 innings throughout the entire campaign,
While that's all good and well, he needs to stop missing over the heart of the plate. It's been a major issue in his first 11 appearances with the team.
Boone spoke about his struggles after New York's loss in extra innings to the Detroit Tigers on Sunday night, where Leiter allowed two hits and two runs to the only two batters he faced.
"With Leiter, just not real sharp," Boone said. "Fell behind, base hit up the middle, probably a fastball too much on the plate with both of them there, so we've got to get him a little sharper right now."
Leiter has all the stuff to be an above-average big-league arm, but he's never really put it together. He owns a career 4.58 ERA and 4.43 WHIP. Those aren't horrible numbers, but they won't be enough for this ball club to trust him in pressure moments during the postseason.