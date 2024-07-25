New York Yankees Lose Potential Aaron Boone Replacement
With each passing day, the odds of Aaron Boone staying with the New York Yankees beyond this season seem less and less likely.
The Yankees have been in free fall for over a month, going 10-22 over their last 32 games and slipping behind the Baltimore Orioles in the AL East. That includes a humiliating Subway Series sweep by the New York Mets at home that was capped by one of the Yankees' worst losses of the season -- a 12-3 blowout on national TV.
It's become increasingly obvious over the past few years that Boone isn't a championship-caliber manager and needs to go. The only question, then, is who will replace him?
Unfortunately for New York, one of its top candidates is no longer available.
Alex Cora agreed to a three-year extension with the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday, so he won't be leaving the Red Sox anytime soon.
This is unfortunate for the Yankees, who could have poached Cora after the season if the Red Sox let his contract expire. An old-fashioned bidding war might have ensued for the former World Series winner's services -- a war that New York has historically won.
With Cora coming off back-to-back last-place finishes, many wondered if his time in Boston was coming to an end. The 48-year-old skipper rallied to save his job this year, however, leading the overachieving Red Sox to within striking distance of a playoff spot.
Now that Cora's off the table, the Yankees will have to pivot if they do fire Boone. They could promote an internal option like bench coach Brad Ausmus or third base coach Luis Rojas. They could also look outside the organization for an external hire to shake things up.
Whomever New York chooses, it won't be Cora. He probably wouldn't have wanted to manage Alex Verdugo again, anyways.