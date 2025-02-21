New York Yankees Softened Stance On Facial Hair Policy Is Embarrassing Disgrace
On Friday morning, the New York Yankees made a shocking announcement when it was revealed they are making a change to their staple policy surrounding players not being able to have facial hair.
A tradition which goes back all the way to the 1970s and the early days of George Steinbrenner's ownership, clean shaven faces has been part of the organization's culture for longer than countless fans have been alive.
Requiring players in pinstripes to look clean cut isn't just a team trademark, it's a part of the Yankee uniform.
For nearly 60 years, putting on the pinstripes means players aren't just wearing one of the most hallowed uniforms in all of sports, it's come with an understanding of looking the part as well.
Now, ownership has decided it's time to change something which makes New York unique and special for the sake of appeasing those who do not appreciate the lore associated with it.
Speaking with the media on the decision, Hal Steinbrenner referenced the possibility of losing players due to them not wanting to bend to the policy, potentially making it more difficult to recruit free agents to the Bronx.
Perhaps the youngest son of the man who made the rule so many years ago should consider the idea that if someone is unwilling to wear the Yankee uniform without a scraggly beard or long hair, then maybe that player isn't worthy of the right to be a part of the most storied organization in all of baseball.
If a player, coach, executive, front office worker, or anyone else has that big of an issue with continuing in tradition which has been connected to unprecedented amounts of success, it's emblematic of the fact they were never the right fit to begin with.
When players like Mariano Rivera, Reggie Jackson, Derek Jeter and countless other Yankee greats weren't allowed to have a beard while wearing pinstripes, why should the new era of players be given any sort of exemption?
Fans will be split on the conundrum.
The new age will say it's time to drop the formalities and the old guard will still want to lean into what differentiates the franchise from every other team not just in baseball, but in all of sports.
Undeniably, however, this is a day that will go down in Yankees history no matter which side of the issue a particular fan is on.
It's the day a proud organization caved on the principles and values which separated them and their brand from the rest of the pack.
Time will tell if the decision was worth it.