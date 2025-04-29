New York Yankees Star DJ LeMahieu Now Dealing With New Injury in Rehab Stint
The New York Yankees have done their best to weather the storm this season after dealing with numerous injuries that occurred during spring training.
Though things have not been good for the most part in the pitching staff, the offense has been able to flourish even without Giancarlo Stanton and DJ LeMahieu, both of whom were placed on the injured list to start the year.
For LeMahieu, a calf injury during his first exhibition game was particularly devastating after he entered camp seemingly healthy coming off a campaign when he could not stay on the field.
Though no timetable was initially given, LeMahieu was set to miss the beginning of the season while rehabbing to work his way back over the first couple of months.
The veteran seemed to be on the cusp of making a return, and he was absolutely tearing it up during a Double-A rehab stint this past week, but now it sounds like he is dealing with a brand new injury.
As first reported by Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, LeMahieu received a cortisone injection in his right hip on Tuesday. Manager Aaron Boone described the injection as "preemptive" and that the 36-year-old "felt something coming on."
Boone stated the team is hopeful LeMahieu will be able to return to the minor leagues later this week, something that will be worth monitoring closely over the next several days.
Whether or not the injection is both preemptive and minor like Boone seems to be suggesting remains to be seen, but it's the last thing the Yankees wanted to hear on their veteran infielder.
In the first four games of his rehab assignment, LeMahieu crushed the ball by 6-for-10 with a home run and three RBI. He looked like he was not only nearing a return, but set to provide a major boost to the lineup.
Even in a best-case scenario, LeMahieu is likely delayed for a few extra days that will push back his eventual return date.
If LeMahieu's injury is worse than Boone is prefacing it as, it's not out of the realm of possibility that he could be out for an extended period of time once again.