Yankees' Struggling Infielder Wants to Improve
The New York Yankees are shopping around for a new third baseman ahead of the 2025 MLB trade deadline, but not because they don't have any on the roster. After the Yankees moved Jazz Chisholm Jr. back to second base, Jorbit Vivas and Oswald Peraza have been splitting time at third.
Peraza, who was once one of the Yankees' top prospects, is a top-notch fielder, but recently has come under fire for his less than stellar hitting stats. This season, he's slashing a .149/ .211/ .240 with three home runs, nowhere near the numbers the Pinstripes need from their lineup if they want to make it back to the World Series.
For his part, Peraza knows he needs to get better and said as much after a recent game against the Toronto Blue Jays.
“I understand the numbers are not exactly where I want them to be, but I focus on the work. I trust the work and keep doing it every day,” he said (h/t NJ.com).
Despite his efforts, Peraza's numbers are the worst of his career. Despite debuting in 2022, he spent much of last season being called back and forth between the Yankees and the AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. Now, with Oswaldo Cabrera seemingly out for the season due to injury and Chisholm back where he's most comfortable at second base, he knows he has to step it up even further.
“When you talk about talent and putting it together at this level, I’ve always tried to focus on the work and the things that I can control,” Peraza said. “I’m preparing myself the best way possible to get to be the best player I can be. I’m putting in a lot of work daily training myself to get to the level I want to be at.”
Despite Peraza's work, the Yankees are still searching for an immediate solution in the trade market. They've been linked to several players, including Arizona Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suárez, Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes and Colorado Rockies Ryan McMahon. They'll have until July 31 to make any and all trades.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!