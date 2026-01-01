Yankees Tatsuya Imai Dream Isn't Completely Dead

While they won't have Tatsuya Imai on their team for the 2026 season, the Japanese sensation signed an interesting contract. The New York Yankees must keep tabs on the righty as his deal with the Houston Astros might not last all three years.

Upon signing with the 2022 World Series Champions, details were quickly revealed about Imai's contract. While yes, it is a three year deal, there are opt outs after each year which should keep the Yankees on their toes.

Should things not be working out in Houston, Imai doesn't have to stay there long. This could ultimately be his best path to move forward, whether that's with the Yankees or not.

Yankees fans were beyond upset when learning he'd be signing with the Astros, and rightfully so. There's no shot Imai will be wearing the pinstripes for the 2026 season, but the Yankees front office, if they're even awake, must keep tabs on him these next few years.

Opt-Outs In Imai's Contract Favor Yankees

Tatsuya Imai's deal with Houston is for 3 years with opt outs every year, sources tell ESPN. When terms are announced, it'll be the largest AAV for a Japanese pitcher coming over outside of Yamamoto. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) January 1, 2026

ESPN's Jesse Rogers didn't announce the full terms of his deal, though he confirmed it's the largest AAV for a Japanese pitcher outside of Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamomoto. New York certainly had the money to spend, as they always do, it's just a matter of getting their priorities straightened out.

Clearly, the Yankees were still held up on Cody Bellinger and that may have had a say in their signing or Imai. At the end of the day, there's nothing they can do at this point other than sit back and hope he or the team opts-out after year one.

Even if it's not for the 2027 season, the Yankees could land Imai sooner than they expected. Waiting another year or two would sting, no doubt, but these opt-outs could greatly benefit the 27-time World Champs.

Yankees Must Move Forward, For Now

Imai Contract: $18M a year with $3M in PB at 80ip/90ip/100ip total $21M a year possible. $54M guarantee, $63M possible #astros — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 1, 2026

As tough of a pill as it is to swallow, the Yankees will come out of this on the right side. They seemingly always do, so they can't be hung up on one singular pitcher with no proven MLB experience.

Imai's contract is eye-opening, to say the least. Houston won the sweepstakes so they deserve all the credit in the world, but these opt-out causes after every year are a bit puzzling, to say the least. While they are clearly going all-in on winning another World Series, they better hope this contract doesn't blow up in their face after the first year.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!