Yankees Swap Pitchers Ahead of Subway Series

The New York Yankees made a pair of roster moves before opening their series against the New York Mets.

Apr 3, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The New York Yankees have swapped pitchers on their 26-man roster as they head into a much-anticipated Subway Series matchup with the New York Mets this weekend.

On Twitter, the Yankees officially announced that they activated right-handed pitcher Jonathan Loáisiga off the 15-day injured list following his rehab assignment. As the corresponding move, they designated left-hander Tyler Matzek for assignment.

Additionally, right-handed pitcher Clayton Beeter was reinstated from the 15-day IL and returned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following his own rehab assignment.

Loáisiga has not pitched in a major league game since April 3 of last season against the Arizona Diamondbacks as a result of tearing the UCL in his right elbow, which necessitated an internal brace procedure.

The Nicaraguan-born flamethrower's first appearance during his rehab assignment came for Low-A Tampa on April 26. He proceeded to pitch in a total of six games during that stretch, with his last coming on May 13, allowing only a single run across 7 1/3 innings.

In parts of seven career seasons, all of which have come with the Yankees, he's put up a 3.44 ERA to go alongside 207 strikeouts in 219 2/3 frames.

Loaisiga became a free agent this past offseason, though he re-signed with New York on a one-year, $5 million deal that includes a team option for the 2026 campaign.

In seven appearances for the Yankees this year, Matzek pitched to a 4.26 ERA. The 34-year-old, who first broke through into the big leagues with the Colorado Rockies in 2014, agreed to a minor league deal with New York in February.

