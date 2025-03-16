New York Yankees Taking Cautious Approach With Another Banged Up Reliever
It's no secret how many issues the New York Yankees are dealing with right now.
Already without their superstar ace Gerrit Cole for the entire season, their reigning AL Rookie of the Year winner Luis Gil is also going to be sidelined until what is expected to be the summer. Three bullpen arms -- Jake Cousins, Scott Effross and Tyler Matzek -- are rehabbing injuries of their own.
That's why Mark Leiter Jr. getting scratched from his scheduled outing this past Thursday against the Detroit Tigers with back soreness was met with some groans.
While the right-hander hasn't been lights-out since being acquired from the Chicago Cubs ahead of the trade deadline last year, he still has 211 Major League games of experience and would be relied upon during the early portion of the season.
Perhaps that's why the Yankees seem to be cautious with Leiter.
Per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, the 34-year-old was scheduled to throw a live batting practice session on Sunday, but that was canceled.
There was no explanation as to why, but manager Aaron Boone seemed confident that this is not something serious regarding Leiter when he was first scratched from his original scheduled appearance on Thursday.
"It wasn't anything huge, I think he just wanted to be safe with it," he said, per Greg Joyce of The New York Post.
Does a canceled live BP session give more cause for concern?
It's hard for it not to, especially based on the injury luck New York has been handed already this spring. But there is no indication that an MRI is coming at this point, so getting more rest at this point in camp should have Leiter ready for the start of the year.
However, things can change, so this will be something to keep an eye on.