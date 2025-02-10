Inside The Pinstripes

New York Yankees Target Agreed to Reunite With Dodgers on Super Bowl Sunday

Another target of the New York Yankees is off the board after he agreed to a contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Oct 28, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Enrique Hernandez (8) hits a an RBI single during the sixth inning against the New York Yankees in game three of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium
The New York Yankees are still trying to figure out what they're going to do at third base.

Right now, their plan is to move Jazz Chisholm Jr. over to second base, but without a prominent figure who can take over at the hot corner, there's a chance they return last year's trade deadline addition to that position.

Aaron Boone seems more than comfortable putting DJ LeMahieu at third, but the front office was still looking into external solutions they could bring in to bolster their options.

Unfortunately, they have been late to the punch at each and every corner.

First, it was Jorge Polanco, the versatile infielder who could have been a solid defender for the Yankees at third base if he hadn't decided to re-sign with the Seattle Mariners following his prolonged free agency.

It was then reported New York was eyeing Yoan Moncada and Enrique Hernandez.

But, Moncada went to the Los Angeles Angels, and now, in a Super Bowl Sunday deal, Hernandez is no longer available either after he self-reported his agreement to reunite with the Los Angeles Dodgers following their World Series win together.

Options are starting to become more and more scarce for the Yankees.

They don't have a lack of internal options for a camp battle if that's the way they want to attack things. Along with LeMahieu, former top prospect Oswald Peraza and utilityman Oswaldo Cabrera are also in the mix.

Because New York missed out on three of their rumored free agent targets, it seems like that will be the route they have to take barring a late-offseason move to bring in Nolan Arenado.

So, unless someone else is added before Opening Day, the trio of LeMahieu, Peraza and Cabrera will be battling for the starting third baseman role this spring.

Published
Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently is the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. He is also a contributor at FanSided, writing about the Philadelphia 76ers for The Sixers Sense. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai

